Jake Quickenden shuts down 'secret crush' report on Dancing on Ice co-star Brooke Vincent The I'm A Celeb star is engaged to Carl Fogarty's daughter Danielle

Jake Quickenden has been quick to dismiss claims that he has been harbouring a "secret crush" on his Dancing on Ice co-star Brooke Vincent. The 29-year-old, who announced his engagement to Danielle Fogarty exclusively to HELLO! in September, was reported to have told friends that he has fancied the Coronation Street actress for years after watching her on the ITV soap. But during an interview with MailOnline, Jake explained how he sees the soap star as his "little sister". He said: "I'm happily engaged and Brooke has a boyfriend. Brooke has a girl crush on Danielle, Brooke is like my little sister."

Jake Quickenden said he isn't harbouring a secret crush on Brooke Vincent

It's been four months since Jake revealed that he had popped the question to Danielle, whom he met through his I'm A Celebrity co-star, motorcycling champion Carl Fogarty. In an interview with HELLO!, Jake opened up about the romantic proposal which happed on his 29th birthday. "I had a whole speech prepared, but as soon as I opened the ring box I was blubbing and I couldn't speak," the former X Factor contestant shared. "I didn't even ask Danielle to marry me, but luckily she said 'Yes' when she saw the ring - and then she started crying too." Of her reaction, marketing executive Danielle said: "It could not have been a more perfect moment."

Jake is engaged to Carl Fogarty's daughter Danielle

Jake and Danielle, who plan to tie the knot in 2019, first met when they were introduced to each other at the I'm A Celebrity afterparty, a result of the friendship forged between Jake and Carl in the Australian jungle. Keeping to tradition, Jake asked Carl's permission to marry his eldest daughter, eight days before the proposal. He added: "I said, 'I know I eat all your food but I'll always be there for Dan and I'd love to marry her.'"