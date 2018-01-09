Coleen Rooney pays touching tribute to late sister Rosie on fifth death anniversary Rosie McLoughlin passed away aged 14 in 2013

Coleen Rooney has paid a moving tribute to her late sister Rosie on the fifth anniversary of her death. Taking to her Twitter page over the weekend, the mum-of-three posted a picture of the name "Rosie" lit up with lights - the tweet was simply captioned with a love-heart emoji. Rosie tragically passed away in 2013, just one month before her 15th birthday. She suffered from Rett syndrome, a rare brain disorder which causes severe disabilities.

Coleen Rooney has paid a lovely tribute to her late sister Rosie McLoughlin

READ: Coleen Rooney heartbroken after photos of late sister Rosie stolen

Fans immediately posted comments beneath the tweet, with one writing: "Thinking of you and your family today. Rosie was a special person who I know made the lives of people she met brighter." Another said: "Thoughts are with you all x shine bright little angel." A third post read: "I'll never forget Rosie's passing, rocked us all in the Rett community." Another follower also remarked: "Thinking of you and your family, My sister passed away in 1981 she had downs and all that goes with it, we still mark the anniversaries and birthdays every year xx."

Coleen's sister Rooney passed away when she was 14 in 2013

READ: Coleen Rooney's moving tribute to her 'angel' sister

Rosie passed away aged just 14 years old; at the time, her family released this statement: "Sadly our special angel Rosie, our much-loved daughter and sister, went to Heaven at 2.50 this morning at home where she was surrounded by her loving family. Rosie was just 14 years old and fought a lifelong battle with Rett syndrome. Throughout her life she brought so much love and happiness to all our family and everyone who knew and met her." They added: "She was such a strong little girl and an inspiration to us all. We shall cherish for ever the memories we have shared and the love she showed us each and every day of her life. As a family we are heartbroken but we are blessed to have had her in our lives."