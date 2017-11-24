Coleen Rooney breaks silence on marriage to Wayne for first time Coleen Rooney has said that Wayne 'never left' in a new statement

Coleen Rooney has announced that she is still with her husband, Wayne Rooney, following reports that she had left her footballer husband after he was charged with drink driving back in September while in the car with 29-year-old Laura Simpson. Following reports that she had reconciled with Wayne after she was spotted wearing her wedding ring once again, the mum-of-three took to Facebook to release a statement about their relationship.

READ: Coleen and Wayne Rooney pictured together for the first time since drink driving scandal

Coleen has confirmed they are still in a relationship

Coleen wrote: "No, I'm not taking Wayne back as he's never left. Yes, it has been a [difficult] time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end…. Everyone is entitled to their opinion on things, I often do. However please make an opinion based on true facts… Wayne doesn't get portrayed for the person he is in the press, he has always had a hard time. I'm not going to list his good qualities as a person as I don't think he deserves it at this time but one thing is that he is a brilliant dad. He's made silly and selfish mistakes, some he's learnt from, some obviously not."

READ: Coleen Rooney shares first picture with Wayne to mark son's birthday

The mum-of-three spoke about Wayne

She concluded with the statement by saying that she loved Wayne, writing: "It's my decision... Do I love Wayne... yes I do. If I didn't then I wouldn't be trying to make it work. I know I would be fine on my own, with just me and my children, but I don't want to live like that, I want to try and continue our marriage and live as a family, because that’s what I want to do. I'm not saying everything is fine and forgotten about, but we are as good as can be at this point, I'm not the type of person to put a show on and say we're all loved-up… I'm just real."