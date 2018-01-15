Who is Lisa Armstrong? Everything you need to know about Ant's estranged wife Lisa Armstrong was married to Anthony McPartlin for 11 years before he announced their split

Lisa Armstrong was married for Anthony McPartlin for 11 years before the TV presenter announced their split on Saturday. His spokesperson released a statement which read: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." But what do we know about Ant's make-up artist ex-wife? Here's everything you need to know…

What does she do?

Lisa is a successful make-up artist, and has worked as chief make-up and hair designer on Strictly Come Dancing for over ten years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community. Famous A-listers she has worked her magic on include Abbey Clancy, Peter Andre, David Attenborough, Christine Bleakley, Simon Cowell, Geri Halliwell, Ronan Keating Michael McIntyre, Fearne Cotton and her ex-husband Ant. She also works on several different British shows including The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent. She has also appeared on shows including This Morning and Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, as a make-up expert. Lisa was previously a member of the band Deuce, which formed while she was studying at the BRIT school for performing arts and technology. The band split in 1997, after releasing four singles. She has also previously written a column for Cosmopolitan.

Lisa tied the knot with Ant in 2006

Marriage to Ant

Ant and Lisa were in a long-term relationship before tying the knot. They first met while performing at Newcastle City Hall in 1994. Ant was a member of PJ and Duncan, a group formed with his co-host, Declan Donnelly, while Lisa was performing as part of Deuce. The pair wed in 2006 before announcing their split in early 2018. Ant had a troubled year in 2017 after entering rehab for painkiller and alcohol addiction, and told The Sun about how his struggle had put a strain on his marriage. He said: "I've put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I'm very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage. All I can say at the moment is that she's been amazing – fantastic throughout."

The couple announced their split in 2018

Reaction to split

Lisa has maintained her silence following the break-up, but has liked several supportive messages on Twitter in response to the sad news. One tweet read: "Going through difficult times we must always be reminded that better times are ahead. For a beautiful person like yourself it will be tough but keep your chin up and you will bloom again," while another added: "Well I think @lisaAmakeup has stayed classy to the end. She hasn't deserved any of this. I really feel for her."