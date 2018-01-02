Ant McPartlin's wife Lisa Armstrong hints at 'rubbish' 2017 Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin are rumoured to be separating after an 11-year marriage

Ant McPartlin's wife, Lisa Armstrong, has taken to Twitter to share a Bitmoji image of herself throwing out a bag of rubbish labelled '2017' while holding her nose. The make-up artist, who has been married to Ant since 2006, had a difficult year following the I'm a Celebrity presenter's stint in rehab for painkiller and alcohol addiction, and it has been reported that the pair are planning to separate.

READ: Ant McPartlin's wife returns to the spotlight on Strictly: It Takes Two

Her fans were quick to offer their support, with one replying to the tweet: "Lots of hugs from a complete stranger (me) but heartfelt", while another added: "Sending you hugs sweetheart - even in the darkest of situations you always need to find the positives. They are there when you are ready to see them."

Although the couple have kept details about their marriage private, an insider told the Sunday Mirror: "Ant has had a dreadful year, but Lisa has gone through hell too. The intense pressure of the situation left her emotionally drained and was really taking its toll. Back in October she was terribly stressed and worried and seemed to be carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders." The source added: "It's obvious she's been so much happier since they've been living apart – especially when he flew to Australia to film I'm A Celebrity."

Lisa shared a Bitmoji image calling 2017 rubbish

READ: Ant McPartlin pokes fun at rehab stint as he returns to I'm A Celeb

Speaking about his wife during an interview about his decision to enter rehab, Ant told the Sun: "I've put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I'm very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage. All I can say at the moment is that she's been amazing – fantastic throughout." Lisa has also previously denied that their marriage was in trouble. After it was speculated the couple had split when Lisa didn't accompany Ant to Australia for I'm A Celeb, she tweeted a string of hashtags which read: "#writewhatyouwant #haventbeentoOzfor10years #ihaveajob #imnotestrangedthankyou #asyouwere."