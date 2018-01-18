Dolores O'Riordan's boyfriend pays heartbreaking tribute to late singer Dolores O'Riordan's boyfriend posted the tribute on their band website, D.A.R.K.

Dolores O'Riordan's boyfriend Ole Koretsky has paid a loving tribute to the late star, who passed away aged just 46 on Monday. The DJ and producer was in the band D.A.R.K. with Dolores, and released a statement on the band's website that read: "My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone. Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable." He continued: "I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there's no real place for me here now."

Ole shared a photo with Dolores in January

Fellow bandmate, Andy Rourke, also shared a touching tribute, writing: "I have truly enjoyed the years we spent together and feel privileged to call her a close friend. It was a bonus to work with her in our band D.A.R.K. and witness first hand her breath taking and unique talent. I will miss her terribly. I send my love and condolences to her family and loved ones."

Dolores' publicist confirmed the sad news of her death on Monday in a statement which read: "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time." Celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to the mother-of-three, with James Corden writing: "I once met Delores O'Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she's passed away today," while Duran Duran wrote: "We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time."