The Beckhams and Ramsays enjoy country weekend together - see the snaps! The famous families often holiday together with their children

Looks like the Beckham and Ramsay families had a fun weekend hanging out in the countryside! The close friends and their children often spend their free time together, and this weekend the high-profile pals enjoyed each other's company in a beautiful country house making pizzas and, er, slime.

Yes the slime craze has reached the Beckhams, with mum Victoria posting a clip of herself and Tana Ramsay mid-slime creation with young Cruz Beckham. The clip made us chuckle as their slime making hadn't quite gone to plan and slime oozed over the bowl. Victoria wrote: "When making slime goes wrong! Kiss @tanaramsay."

While the mums made slime, the boys were getting stuck into a bit of pizza making in a very impressive traditional pizza oven in the kitchen. As David showed off his pizza-making skills, he turned to camera and said: "Are you watching Gordon?" with a cheeky smile. Victoria was clearly impressed with her husband's cooking skills though, captioning a clip: "I mean… David Beckham is quite the chef. Kisses from the country X."

Earlier in the day, Tana had posted a photo of herself post-morning run in the countryside. Looking radiant if a little soaked from the rain, she said: "Well that was wet, muddy and cold this morning but training for marathon no.10 and this one is for you @greatormondst and worth every step x." Gordon commented on his wife's photo, writing: "Gorgeous love you :)"

It has been a busy week for Victoria and David, who made flying visits to Paris and Madrid. On Wednesday, the fashion designer stopped by Paris with her husband and son Brooklyn. She couldn't resist sharing a tour of their incredible hotel suite at one of the city's most prestigious five-star hotels, The Ritz, on Instagram Stories. "Check out my room!!" she excitedly captioned a short clip which showcased the suite in all its glory. The mum-of-four then travelled to Madrid to attend an event hosted by Spanish Vogue.