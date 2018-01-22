Jessica Falkholt's funeral takes place weeks after her parents and sister laid to rest Jessica Falkholt had been in critical condition after a car crash on Boxing Day

Jessica Falkholt's funeral has taken place just weeks after the Boxing Day car crash that also killed her parents, Lars and Vivian, and her younger sister, Annabelle. She was 29. The Home and Away actress had been in critical condition in hospital for several weeks before the decision to made to turn off her life support one day after the funeral of her parents and sister. She died in hospital several days later.

Jessica was laid to rest on Monday

Jessica's family, friends and fans attended the mass in Sydney, Australia on Monday, before a private family ceremony took place. At the mass, white doves were released to pay respects to the actress. Jessica's uncle, Paul Ponticello, told the crowd: "Beautiful Jess, you made us proud and you were a rising star." A spokesperson from St. George Hospital announcement the sad news on 17 December in a statement, which read: "On behalf of the family of Jessica Falkholt, St. George Hospital has been asked to advise the media and the community of Jessica’s passing today at 10.20am. Jessica passed away from serious injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on 26 December, 2017."

