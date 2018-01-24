David Walliams 'appalled' by Presidents Club charity dinner sexual harassment reports David Walliams has denied having any involvement in the inappropriate behaviour reported from the male-only evening

David Walliams has spoken out following claims of sexual harassment at the Presidents Club charity gala at the Dorchester Hotel on Thursday night, which he hosted. According to a report by Financial Times, several senior businessmen who attended the all-male event were inappropriate towards the female hostesses, who were told to wear "black sexy shoes" and black underwear. Several of the hostesses came forward with allegations of sexual harassment following the evening, with one 19-year-old admitting she found working at the dinner "scary".

David has spoken out about the gala

Speaking about the reports, David, who acted as host for the event, tweeted: "Last Thursday night I hosted the Presidents Club annual charity fundraiser. I agreed to host as it is one of the biggest charity fund raising events of the year. I was there in a strictly professional capacity and not as a guest. I left immediately after I had finished my presenting on stage at 11.30pm. I did not witness any of the kind of behaviour that allegedly occurred and am absolutely appalled by the reports."

Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson took to Twitter to discuss the allegations, writing: "Superb but deeply disturbing report by @miss_marriage - kudos to @FT for lifting the lid on this rotten culture that still exists in some parts of business community. Simply stomach-churning: sinister directions dictating what underwear women should wear; blurb suggesting cosmetic surgery would 'add spice to your wife'; business demanding a woman rip off her knickers; multiple reports of sexual assault." She added: "More than 300 rich businessmen were perfectly happy to attend such an event, which shows what a rotten, sexist culture is still alive and kicking in parts of the business community."