Cristiano Ronaldo's twin babies are growing up fast! On Thursday, the footballer's mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro posted a cute picture of the pair on Instagram. The side-by-side photo sees seven-month-old Eva and Mateo looking rather sweet as they posed for their grandmother. "Special gifts in my life," Maria wrote in Portuguese in the caption. Although Cristiano is notoriously private about his children, it's known that the sports star welcomed his twins via a surrogate mother last June.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother shared this sweet snap

Five months later, Cristiano and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez welcomed their first child Alana Martina at a Madrid hospital. Discussing their growing family, Georgina exclusively told HELLO! Magazine: "It has definitely brought us closer. We're happier together than ever." Their child is Ronaldo's fourth child; the Real Madrid star also has a seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr. The model added: "The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all."

The 32-year-old sports star has shared regular pictures of his children. There's no denying that Cristiano shares a strong bond with his kids. Last year, it was revealed that he and his mini-me Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. have launched a denim collection, CR& Junior, offering a range of jeans, shirts, shorts and jackets for men and boys.

