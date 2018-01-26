Binky Felstead told she might not be able to have children after terrifying cancer scare Doctors found abnormal cells on the star's cervix during a smear test

Binky Felstead has revealed she was told by doctors she might not be able to have children after a terrifying cancer scare. The 27-year-old shared her experience during an appearance on Loose Women this week, confiding that a smear test when she was 23 revealed abnormal cells on her cervix. Binky, who was on the show to raise awareness of cervical screening, said it was her mum who encouraged her to have a smear test after she complained of stomach pains – even though she was two years under the NHS screening age. The test revealed that Binky had grade three abnormal cells – the most serious level – and she subsequently underwent an operation.

Binky Felstead and partner Josh Patterson are the proud parents to daughter India

"I had to have some of my cervix removed," she told the Loose Women panel. "They also told me it would be harder to keep a baby long term. All I ever wanted was a family and a baby. When they did the small operation I was holding my mum's hand and crying."

STORY: Binky Felstead looks unrecognisable in her old school photo!

The star went on to welcome her first baby, daughter India, with boyfriend Josh Patterson in June last year. She brought her little girl to the studios with her for the interview, and spoke openly about being a mum. "I'm loving motherhood," she said. "But I thought it would be a lot worse – people were telling me you'll get no sleep, you won't shower, you won't brush your teeth. I spend all my time staring at her."

Binky pictured outside the Loose Women studios with her little girl

READ: Cervical cancer: The early signs and symptoms you need to know

Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women aged 35 and under, with around 3,000 women diagnosed with the disease in the UK each year. However, regular cervical screening can help to save lives by identifying abnormalities that could lead to cancer. In England, Northern Ireland and Wales, women from ages 25 to 49 are invited by the NHS cervical screening programme for free tests every three years. After that, they are invited every five years until the age of 64.