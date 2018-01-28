Simon Thomas writes emotional letter to his son on first birthday without wife The former Blue Peter presenter had the most 'unhappiest of birthdays'

Simon Thomas tragically lost his beloved wife Gemma in November, and faced fresh heartache on Friday after facing his first birthday since her death. The former Blue Peter presenter – who turned 45 – penned an emotional letter to his eight-year-old son, in which he described the day as the "unhappiest of birthdays." It said: "Today is going to be the unhappiest of birthdays for Daddy with Mummy no longer here. But know this my dear boy. You make me so happy and I love you more than all the Lego in the world. Daddy xxx."

The TV presenter had previously shared a photo from five years ago, showing him and Gemma in New York to celebrate his 40th birthday. Simon explained in the caption that Gemma had surprised him with a trip there, and that he tragically spent his last birthday without her too due to work commitments. He said: "Five short years ago Gemma gave me the most amazing present I ever received for my 40th - a surprise trip to New York. Tomorrow, for the second year in a row it’ll be my birthday without her. Last year I was in Hull. This year it feels more like Hell."

Simon Thomas wrote an emotional letter to his little boy

Simon later posted a photo of him and Ethan with a giant birthday cake, telling his followers of his emotional day. "I’m not quite sure how to express what I’m feeling about yesterday. As I expected it was incredibly painful. The tears at times, flowed like a relentless river, the pain of missing Gemma hit me with a new intensity," he wrote. "But it was also a day of blessing as I was touched and blessed by the support of people on here. All I can say is thank you so much. I didn’t smile much, but we both did smile. God Bless you this weekend."

Simon faced his first birthday since his wife's tragic passing

Gemma, 40, passed away just three days after being diagnosed with leukaemia. The Sky Sports presenter took to Twitter to announce the sad news, asking his followers to keep their son in their prayers. He said: "Today I am crushed with indescribable pain. Just three days after falling ill with Acute Myloid Leukaemia, my dear wife Gemma passed away yesterday evening surrounded by her family and friends." He added: "If you are a prayer - pray for my boy Ethan. 8yrs, precious and in bits. Thank you."