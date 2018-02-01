Nicola Roberts and Naughty Boy tease Cheryl's music comeback - see pictures Is Cheryl's musical comeback imminent?

Nicola Roberts has continued to fuel Cheryl's highly-anticipated musical comeback on Instagram. After Naughty Boy revealed that he was teaming up with the former X Factor judge on her upcoming album, Nicola shared a picture from the studio with the lady herself and the British music producer. "I never say this but just for this one time - watch out," she wrote alongside a selfie of the trio as well as visual artist and singer Gina Kushka.

Meanwhile, Naughty Boy also shared a picture of the three, which he simply captioned it, "STUDIO GANG". Fans immediately went into meltdown over the collaboration, with one writing: "Can't wait to hear this track!!" Another said: "Looking forward to hear what you guys have created!!!" A third post read: "Omg this is SO exciting." A fourth follower added: "I'm having palpitations, I cannot wait for this omg."

Earlier this week, 33-year-old Naughty Boy appeared on Lorraine where he discussed the upcoming project. Speaking of Cheryl, who is making a return to the music scene after giving birth to her first child in March, he said: "She is a lovely girl. We have recently met and we have written a song for her new album and we are really happy. She is her own entity and she is in a good place. People are wanting her to come back and hear what she can do next." The Fight for this Love singer, 34, last released an album in 2014, and has since gone on to welcome her first child with partner Liam Payne - a son named Bear - who was born in March 2017.

