Mark Salling's cause of death confirmed Mark Salling was facing four to seven years in prison before his death

A coroner has confirmed that Mark Salling, who was best known for his role as Noel 'Puck' Puckerman in Glee, died by committing suicide. Ed Winter of the Los Angeles Coroner Office told Us Weekly: "The autopsy was completed today and the doctor just posted the cause the cause of death asphyxia... and the manner of death is suicide. The case is now closed." The 35-year-old, who pled guilty to possession of child pornography in December 2017, was found nearby his home in the Sunland-Tujunga neighbourhood of L.A. after a member of his family reported that he had gone missing at 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Mark's cause of death was ruled as suicide

Speaking about his death, his lawyer said in a statement: "I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgement. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."

Loading the player... Mark was facing four to seven years in prison for possession of child pornography, and was set to be sentenced on 7 March. Speaking about his death, Glee's former vocal coordinator Tim Davis tweeted: "Today we lost another #Glee cast member. Yes, he committed crimes against children. Yes, it's horrific. But #MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself. I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments." He later added: "Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimises his crimes, nor does it minimise the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes. I'm just saying stop adding to his family's pain. This was their son. If you're without sin, feel free to cast stones."

