Victoria Beckham has revealed the real reason she decided to reunite with the Spice Girls, suggesting she was inspired by the #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns. The 43-year-old, known as Posh Spice, was believed to initially be reluctant to re-join the group, who celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2016. But she told the Mirror: "The Time's Up and #MeToo movements have shone a light on how powerful we can be when we work together to bring about change. That is incredibly inspiring."

Victoria posted this image of the five back together on Instagram

She added: "My career has always focused on empowering and celebrating women, so the momentum that these movements brought only makes me even more determined and passionate in my beliefs." Although the British five-piece are yet to reveal if they are going on a tour, they have promised there's lots of "exciting things to come". A statement released by Jo Milloy, on behalf of the group, read: "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls."

It concluded: "The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations." The girl group – Victoria, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C – propelled to worldwide fame in the nineties, and sold more than 31 million copies of the debut album, Spice. They released their debut single Wannabe in 1996 and last year celebrated two decades in the spotlight.