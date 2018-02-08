Angelina Jolie has the best advice for her daughters The UN Special Envoy shared some words of wisdom with her daughters

Angelina Jolie has revealed that she hopes to pass her passion for humanitarian causes on to her children. The actress, who has six children with her former husband Brad Pitt, shared the advice she has given her daughters in the new issue of ELLE magazine.

Speaking to former US Secretary of State John Kerry in honour of International Women's Day, Angelina said: "I tell my daughters, 'What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It's your mind that will define you. Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for. And fight for others to have those same freedoms. A life of service is worth living."

Angelina Jolie spoke to John Kerry for ELLE

Angelina is a mum to three daughters; Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old Vivienne, and it appears they are already following in her footsteps. Both Zahara and Shiloh recently joined Angelina for her visit to a refugee camp in Jordan at the end of January, where they met Syrian refugees, including girls of a similar age to them.

Speaking about her work, Angelina insisted that it is as important to change people's thinking as it is to change laws, saying that each individual can make a powerful difference. "I think of how hard women fought to get us to where we are today. Everything counts, from the way you hold yourself in daily life and educate yourself on your own rights, to solidarity with other women around the world," she said.

Angelina stars on the cover of the new issue of the magazine

As well as sharing empowering advice with her daughters, the 42-year-old also takes her sons, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, and Knox, nine, along with her for trips around the world as part of her work with the United Nations Refugee Agency. The family recently travelled to Paris together, where Angelina met with French President Emmanuel Macron and the First Lady Brigitte to discuss causes she is passionate about. However, it wasn't all work and no play; Angelina also took her children for a trip to the Louvre, before filming an advert for Guerlain later that day.

