Kevin Clifton had a very good reason to celebrate this weekend. The professional dancer and his celebrity dance partner Susan Calman have won the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing Live tour! The couple took to the title after winning the most Glitterball trophies, including the final performance on Sunday at London's O2. Kevin's proud sister Joanne was among the first to congratulate the couple, taking to Twitter to share a sweet message for her sibling. "I can't believe it. I'm done," Joanne wrote. "@keviclfiton & @susancalmanofficial have WON the @strictlycomedancinglive TOUR!!! I'm crying. I'm too proud. I love him so much. More than anything in this world. More than anything Kev. Ur my absolute world. Thank you Susan! Thank you everyone who voted."

Scottish comedian Susan also took to Twitter to celebrate the news, writing: "Tonight @keviclifton finally won the glitterball on the Strictly tour. I danced beside him. He's amazing. Thanks to everyone who came to the shows and voted. What a way to end my Strictly journey."

Kevin's Strictly success comes amid increasing speculation about his private life. New reports at the weekend suggest that he is set to divorce his dancer wife Karen Clifton after three years of marriage. Kevin is said to have instigated the split after Karen was romantically linked to accountant Stuart Wood at the end of last year. He is since rumoured to have grown close to his former dance partner Louise Redknapp, who hired him as her choreographer following the end of the 2017 series.

Neither Kevin nor Karen have commented on the reports – and husband and wife will soon be embarking on a 44-date tour together around the UK. The couple will first appear together on 22 May in Northampton, and will perform in cities and towns including Blackpool, Manchester, London, Guildford, Glasgow and Plymouth, before finishing up in Dublin on 29 July.

