Brendan Cole confirms Mollie King's romance with AJ Pritchard Dancer reveals couple did get together while appearing on Strictly

Brendan Cole has confirmed Mollie King's romance with Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard, revealing that the couple did get together during their time on the BBC dance show. Brendan spilled the beans while speaking to the audience at his All Night Long tour this week, saying that he caught the pair backstage during a show, the Sun reports. He said: "One evening I went in the boys' changing room, walked in the door and there was AJ and Mollie. I wouldn’t have thought anything of it if they had gone, 'Hey Brendan, nice to see you.' But as I walked in the door, they went, 'Sorry, sorry! Didn't see you there.' Two young single people who get together on the show – it's great, right?"

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard were partnered together during the 2017 series of Strictly

Mollie, 30, and AJ, 23, were the subject of romance rumours for the duration of their time on Strictly - fuelled both by their chemistry on the dance floor, and their fellow competitors. After performing the quickstep to Rihanna's Umbrella back in November, the couple were met by chants of "Kiss! Kiss! Kiss!" by the other dancers and celebs as they arrived to hear their scores.

The couple were the subject of romance rumours throughout their time on the show

In an interview with Women's Health that same month, Mollie remained coy when asked if she was dating the Strictly pro. "I don't feel like I need somebody, but I obviously would love somebody," Mollie admitted. "I love being in love. I literally love being in love. I'm so romantic. I'm such a girly girl." Of her plans for the future, she added: "I mean, I definitely want children, 100 per cent, so I feel that's probably the only thing I tie to age." AJ's dad also spoke about the couple's bond, telling the Mirror: "They're having a lot of fun. They are spending more time with each other than a married couple would do."

