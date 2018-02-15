Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Jessica Wright finally confirm romance with loved-up snap The professional dancer has previously laughed off rumours of a romance with Debbie McGee

Giovanni Pernice surprised fans when he finally revealed who has his heart this Valentine's – former TOWIE star Jessica Wright. The Strictly Come Dancing pro has previously brushed off rumours of a romance with a string of women, including his 59-year-old Strictly co-star Debbie McGee, and fellow choreographer Luba Mushtuk. But on Wednesday, Giovanni confirmed that he is dating Jessica by posting a loved-up snap on Instagram.

Writing in his native Italian, Giovanni wished a "buon San Valentino" to his girlfriend. The 27-year-old was seen planting a kiss on Jessica's cheek, while she took the selfie. The pair were first romantically linked back in November, when they were spotted enjoying a theatre date in the West End. Giovanni and 32-year-old Jessica – Mark Wright's older sister – watched a performance of Dreamgirls.

Giovanni and Jessica finally confirmed their romance

At the time, Jessica's friend told The Sun: "They've been on a few dates, but it's early days. They met through her brother Mark's Strictly connections from when he was on the show and they're getting to know each other." Mark was a celebrity contestant on the BBC One series in 2014, finishing in fourth place.

Giovanni has just wrapped up the Strictly tour, where he was reunited with his celebrity dance partner Debbie McGee. Earlier this week, the Italian stallion paid tribute to Paul Daniels' widow, writing on Instagram: "Ends today, after almost 5 months, one of the most beautiful experiences of my life… @thedebbiemcgee you have been and always will remain a joy to work with!! Laugh and joke every day this is what I will miss most of all… but I'm not worried because we will see each other very soon… until next time D.E.B.B.I.E."

The dancer has previously laughed off Debbie McGee romance rumours

The pair were famously linked throughout the dance show, but Giovanni and Debbie always maintained that they were just good friends. The professional dancer was also said to be hiding his "secret girlfriend", Strictly choreographer Luba Mushtuk. Giovanni quickly shut down the reports on Twitter, writing in November: "Another day another lady!!! So funny to read!! Who will be next!!"

