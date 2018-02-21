Matt LeBlanc talks Jennifer Aniston's split from Justin Theroux Matt LeBlanc called Jennifer Aniston a 'big girl' following her split from Justin Theroux

Matt LeBlanc has opened up about his former Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, following her split from her husband, Justin Theroux. Although the Top Gear presenter admitted that he hasn't been in touch with the star, he revealed that he was "sure she's doing okay". Chatting to The Sun, he said: "I haven't spoken to Jennifer about it but I'm sure she's doing okay right now. She's a big girl." Although Matt has yet to speak to her, their fellow Friends cast mate Courteney Cox was spotted celebrating her birthday with her on 11 February.

Jennifer and Matt were co-stars onFriends

Jennifer and Justin announced their break-up in mid-February in a joint statement which read: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly."

READ: Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston officially doing TV show together

Loading the player... The We're the Millers star was also quick to shut down reports that she was reconciling with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, with her publicist releasing a statement saying: "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative." Since their split, Jennifer and Justin's marriagehas come into question after TMZ reported that there is no record of their marriage licence in LA County, raising doubts that the pair were ever legally wed. However, the couple could have chosen a confidential marriage licence, or received one from another county in California.

READ: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux 'selling Bel-Air home' after marriage split