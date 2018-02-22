Tamzin Outhwaite shares photo of her glamorous grandmother Tamzin Outhwaite shares photo of her glamorous grandmother

Tamzin Outhwaite has celebrated the birthday of a very special member of her family – her grandmother Lina. The EastEnders star took to Instagram to share a photo of her "oldest family member" to mark her 88th birthday. Looking far younger than her years, Lina was pictured sitting at the dining table dressed in a glitzy jumper and a vibrant pink scarf. "Happy 88th birthday to my Nanny Lina…Oldest member of the family and matriarch extraordinaire. Will be happy with half her strength, genes and constitution at that age," Tamzin wrote besides the snapshot.

Tamzin Outhwaite paid tribute to her grandmother on her birthday

Lina has previously been introduced to fans on social media by another one of her famous relatives – Holly Willoughby. The This Morning star - who is married to Tamzin Outhwaite's cousin Dan Baldwin – posted a photo of the trio over the Christmas holidays, describing her relatives as her "EastEnder-style family." She captioned the snapshot: "Me and @glamzin and our Nonna Matriarch! In true #eastendersstyle... faaaaamly! Xxx FYI.., @glamzin is my cousin." The photo's caption caused confusion for fans, who were unsure whether or not Holly was actually blood related to Tamzin. Holly later clarified their relation during a segment on This Morning, telling resident soap expert Sharon Marshall: "Well, she's my husband Dan's cousin. It's family init!"

Tamzin and her grandmother with Holly Willoughby

Tamzin has had an exciting start to the year, having returned to EastEnders in January to reprise her role as Mel Owen following a 16 year absence. The star, who is a doting mum to daughters Florence, nine, and five-year-old Marnie, revealed to journalists including HELLO! at a press conference that it was in fact her oldest daughter than ultimately persuaded her to go back to the show. The actress said that she had asked her daughter: "'They have asked me to go back to ­EastEnders — what do you think?' She said, ‘Can you come home every night?’ and I said, ‘Yes’, so she went, ‘Well do it.'"