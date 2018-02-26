Richard E. Grant treated in A&E after suffering head injury The Hollywood actor later took to social media to thank the NHS nurses for looking after him

Richard E. Grant is recovering after being hit on the head by a metal bar on Friday night. The 60-year-old actor was treated in hospital following the accident, and later thanked the NHS nurses for helping to "glue me back together again". Taking to Twitter after the incident, the Hollywood star wrote: "Am truly indebted to Nurses Holly & Theresa at Stroud NHS hospital for sorting out my head wounds this evening. Heavy metal bar clonked my cranium and they kindly cleaned me up & glued me together again like Humpty Dumpty!"

Richard E. Grant thanked the NHS nurses for taking care of him

The actor's local NHS in Gloucestershire thanked the actor for highlighting the care he had received, writing: "Thank you for taking time to highlight the great care received at Stroud General Hospital yesterday – we have fabulous nurses and allied health professionals @Glos_CareNHS. We hope you're feeling better.." Richard later thanked his followers for their well wishes, joking that he was adapting a new Peaky Blinder-inspired style to cover up his injury. The star posted a photo of himself wearing a tweed flat cap, writing: "THANK YOU for all the kind messages of support. Wearing a cover-up cap till I'm Peaky Blinder better!"

The star is taking inspiration from Peaky Blinders with his choice of headwear

Richard has had a tough time of it at late, having experienced a scary mugging incident in December during his holiday in Cape Town, South Africa. The star was away with his daughter during the Christmas holidays when he got targeted while taking money out of an ATM machine. Recalling the experience on Twitter, he shared: "Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr." Despite being the victim of a mugging, Richard appears to be fine and went on to post a photo of himself and his daughter enjoying a day at the beach shortly afterwards. He wrote: "Last day of the hols on Clifton Beach with @ShmiviaGrant to iron out life's bumps."