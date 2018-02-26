Bollywood superstar Sridevi dies suddenly: cause of death revealed The actress was just 54 at the time of her death

Sridevi Kapoor, widely regarded as Bollywood's first female superstar, has died suddenly at the age of 54. The Indian actress was reported to have passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while attending a family wedding in Dubai on Saturday. However, a Dubai forensic report has now ascertained that she died of accidental drowning. No additional details have been announced. Sridevi featured in almost 300 films in her five decade-long career, including Mr India, Sadma and Chandni. She was considered one of the very few Indian female star capable of huge box office success without the support of a male hero. News of her death has rocked the Bollywood community, with fellow film stars, leading politicians and sports figures publically paying tribute.

Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, has died at the age of 54

"I have no words," actress Priyanka Chopra wrote. "Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi. A dark day. RIP." Leading actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years." Fellow Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit added: "The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film." Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse and memorable performances."

GALLERY: In memoriam: Celebrities we lost in 2018

Sridevi pictured with her husband and their two children, daughters Jhanvi and Khushi

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi started acting at the age of four and appeared in several Tamil-language films in the 1960s and 1070s, before eventually dropping out of school to pursue her film career. She debuted as a lead actress in a Bollywood film in 1978, soon becoming one of India's biggest film stars. Sridevi is survived by her husband – producer Boney Kapoor – and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.

STORY: Dawn French and Hugh Grant lead tributes for late Vicar of Dibley star Emma Chambers