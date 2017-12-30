Richard E. Grant reveals he was mugged on holiday The actor told fans of the incident on his Twitter page

Sending our best wishes to Richard E. Grant! The actor took to his Twitter page on 28 December to reveal a scary incident that happened to him in Cape Town, South Africa, during the Christmas holidays. The star posted a beautiful photograph of the city with the message: "Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr." Despite being the victim of a mugging, Richard appears to be fine and went on to post a photo of himself and his daughter enjoying a day at the beach shortly afterwards. He wrote: "Last day of the hols on Clifton Beach with @ShmiviaGrant to iron out life's bumps."

The actor Richard E. Grant

Richard's Twitter followers sent him messages of support after his worrying status update. One wrote: "Could happen to any of us. As long as you are not hurt the money does not matter. Put it behind you x." A second said: "No way!! I've been mugged before and it's horrible. Don't feel a mug, it's just about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. No reflection on you. Try to move past it. Hope it hasn't spoilt your Christmas break." A third fan told him: "So long as you were not hurt whatever was stolen is usually replaceable you are not."

Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/k3iI1l3tAE — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 29, 2017

Richard had been enjoying a holiday to both Cape Town and his native Swaziland over Christmas. The actor posted several photos of the picturesque landscape and himself with family members enjoying their break together.

Last day of the hols on Clifton Beach with @ShmiviaGrant to iron out Life’s bumps! pic.twitter.com/PbTRDfHV4x — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 29, 2017

In one snap we see Richard standing in front of a breath-taking backdrop. He wrote: "Ol'Swaziboy happy to be back in his Homeland." The star also posted a romantic picture with his wife on a beach and said: "35 years together, married for 31, and still having a laugh."