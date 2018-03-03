Denise Van Outen reveals dad has suffered serious injury in snow The star shared the news on panel show Loose Women

Denise Van Outen has told TV viewers that her father had an unfortunate accident this week - revealing he had fallen on the ice and broken his arm. Speaking on Friday's Loose Women show, where she appears as a guest panellist, the star said: "My dad, bless his heart, has broken his arm. He slipped over. You know when you just get that feeling? When I woke up, I was like, 'I must ring my mum and dad,' because I was worried about them on the ice and everything. I called my mum and she said, 'We've just left St. Thomas's Hospital.' She said they did an amazing job."

Denise revealed her dad had an accident in the snow

She continued: "My dad was outside work and just as he said to my mum, 'Be careful, Kath. It's really slippery out,' - he went backwards and fell over. So he's in a bit of a bad way, he's in a lot of pain, because they can't put a cast on it, because of where the break is."

The TV star has been posting family snaps in the snowy British weather, even sharing an adorable Instagram video of seven-year-old daughter Betsy, who she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead. The sweet little girl looked thrilled at the first sprinkling of snow, further proven by a later photo from Denise showing Betsy's snowman creation.

Denise and her family are no stranger to the snow, since they recently returned from a family skiing trip to Tignes. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the time, Denise shared some of her personal photos from the trip, including a great snapshot of the view from her balcony, with the picturesque ski slopes visible in the background. "To be able to have that balcony and to look out, soak up the atmosphere and look at Tignes. It was so pretty, especially at night time when everything is lit up and you see the lights twinkling on the snow, it's lovely," she said.

