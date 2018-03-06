Kate Garraway reveals brilliant advice she would give her younger self The Good Morning Britain host shared her life lesson

Kate Garraway has shared a brilliant piece of advice she would give to her younger self. The Good Morning Britain host, who turns 51 in May, said she would "worry less", joking that "split ends aren't the end of the world". Speaking exclusively to us at the Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday, of which HELLO! was a media partner, Kate said: "It's funny because you think you'd say to your younger self, why were you worrying about things that actually, as you get older, you realise aren't important?"

"Not thinking that split ends were the end of the world, because it's going to get a lot worse! Teenage spots and split ends – tiny part of it!" she said. "In every age of life there are things that trouble you and in a way, I feel like there are loads of things that I could have done better, but I'm not sure what I would change, because otherwise I wouldn't be where I am now."

Kate looked fabulous in a Phase Eight dress

The popular TV star mingled with the likes of Cheryl, Sir Tom Jones and Mel C at the star-studded bash, held at the London Palladium. Ant and Dec hosted the ceremony, which had Prince Charles as the guest of honour. "I met him before and he's very involved and I think it shows. It makes a difference to have his involvement," said Kate of the future King.

"The Prince's Trust is an amazing organisation," she added. "Because of the Prince's backing, I think, it has managed to make great strides and help people that perhaps would have slipped through the net. And it works. You see the young people, you see their lives transformed and it works brilliantly."

Of the upcoming royal wedding, which will see Charles' younger son Prince Harry wed his fiancée Meghan Markle in May, Kate said: "It's a fantastic thing isn't it? Whether you're a fan of the royals or not, and I love the royal family, it's two young people in love getting married, so who doesn't want to celebrate that?"

