Chris Hemsworth pays tribute to wife and daughter for International Women's Day Chris Hemsworth posted a beautiful album paying tribute to the important ladies in his life

Chris Hemsworth has paid a beautiful tribute to his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their daughter India Rose, and his mum for International Women's Day. The Thor actor, who has recently been sharing snaps of a family camping trip in Australia, posted an album of snaps of the important women in his life, writing: "Happy international women’s day to my beautiful wife, daughter, mum and all the incredible women out there for their strength, compassion and courage to make the world a better place, and let's not forget that the women of tomorrow are being grown and nurtured among the children of today!"

Chris posted a tribute to his family

Chris recently shared a video of himself surfing with little India on his back during their holiday, and captioned the video: "Day two with my surf coach, she's like a little angel on my shoulder constantly feeding me knowledge and inspiration and occasionally heavy handed criticism that borders on abuse but I know it’s for my own good (joke) Thank you coach Indi you’re the greatest, love you." Elsa reposted the sweet video, writing: "My favourite people in the world having fun together, best papa ever!" The dad-of-three also shared a video of himself and Elsa skipping rope with India, and joked: "It's a true art and an original style I’ve developed, years of dedication #skippingworldchamps."

Chris has previously opened up about how fatherhood has changed his life, telling Parade magazine: "For the first time, it's not about me anymore. This internal dialogue about my own boring story isn't at the forefront of my thoughts. It's about them now, their welfare. If I make a film, what is that going to allow us to do? What is it going to give them? That's been really refreshing, I've got to say, because it's so easy to become self-centered, particularly for me in this business."

