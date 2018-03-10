Rochelle Humes celebrates daughter Valentina's first birthday She spent Friday night prepping with husband Marvin

Rochelle Humes and husband Marvin celebrated their daughter Valentina’s first birthday on Saturday, putting together a sweet family celebration for their little girl at their home. The couple made sure they set up a party fit for a princess on Friday night, blowing up balloons and laying the table ready for the morning. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Rochelle paid tribute to the birthday girl by posting an adorable snap taken just after she gave birth. “1 YEAR TODAY!! Where has the time gone? Happy Birthday Mummy’s baby girl, we love you more than you even know. Today is yours and so is the world, we are so proud of you Valentina Raine,” she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

Rochelle posted a nostalgic snap to mark the occasion

Sharing their party prep on her Instagram stories on Friday night, Rochelle admitted she’d fallen at the first hurdle when organising the birthday bash, telling the camera: “First rookie parent mistake - I'm out of sellotape!” She later showed the finished product, with the table laid out perfectly for Valentina, even sharing a sneak peek of the one-year-old’s birthday present - a remote-control mini Mercedes car!

MORE: Rochelle Humes has a VERY novel way of applying beauty products!

The couple prepped for Valentina's party on Friday night

It looks like the party was a success, as the star shared another sweet Instagram story of Saturday's low-key celebrations, showing the family tucking into some pancakes with the birthday girl. The couple held a bigger bash for their youngest daughter earlier this month, also choosing to have little Valentina christened on the special day.

READ MORE: Lorraine Kelly gets teary as daughter Rosie surprises her in rare TV appearance

Valentina's christening was held earlier this month

Sharing photos from the moment on Instagram, Rochelle wrote: "Yesterday was a such a special day. Christening our little angel Valentina and celebrating her birthday for this weekend. So lucky to be blessed with such incredible friends and family, thanks to everyone for making it so special." She followed the sweet post with several images from the party, including a gorgeous tiered birthday cake with matching cupcakes and a floral sign which read 'Valentina'.

WATCH BELOW: Rochelle Humes talks weaning her daughters and the pressures of motherhood