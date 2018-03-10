Zoe Ball embraces her children as she finishes Sport Relief challenge The star took on the cycling challenge to raise awareness for mental health causes

Zoe Ball triumphantly completed her mega cycling challenge for Sport Relief on Friday - rushing to embrace her children as she came over the finish line. Her gruelling five-day ride from Blackpool to Brighton has been documented throughout the week on the star's social media, finally coming to a finish at Brighton Pier, where crowds were waiting to cheer Zoe on during her final leg. In an emotional video posted to her Twitter page, she can be seen leaping off her bike to greet daughter Nelly, eight, and Woody, 17.

Zoe's challenge saw her cycle from Blackpool to Brighton

The star recently opened up about why the ride was so important to her, following the tragic death of her boyfriend Billy Yates in May 2017. "I lost my boyfriend last year, and I really wanted to do something and find some hope for people that are living with mental illness," she explained. "To help others find some help and see there are great projects out there. In 2016 over 6,000 people died by suicide. Help is really, really needed."

MORE: Zoe Ball pays tribute to late boyfriend Billy Yates on World Mental Health Day

The 47-year-old's bike ride is in memory of her cameraman boyfriend Billy, who struggled with depression, and sadly took his own life. Speaking about the difficulties of the challenge, Zoe shared: "It was a very hard day yesterday, I fell into a ditch and I am paying for it today - my legs are very sore. This morning was brutal, it was almost an out of body experience, but the people along the way are so amazing and full of love."

She’s done it! Blackpool to Brighton - more than 350 miles.

Absolutely superb you are @ZoeTheBall #HardestRoadHome pic.twitter.com/99ERT3mqur — Sport Relief (@sportrelief) 9 March 2018

Zoe's triumphant finish was posted on Twitter

Over the past week, the TV presenter has been documenting her journey with her followers on Instagram. "I feel honoured to be taking on such an epic challenge for Sport Relief and it means so much to me to raise awareness of mental health issues - a topic close to my heart," she previously said of her bike ride. "This will be an awesome adventure, with miles to cover, hills to climb and a lot of chafing!" Zoe is also making a TV documentary on mental illness, which will air later this month. "I've got lots of questions to ask and I'm going to visit lots of projects that are giving people hope and are helping people," she said on BBC Radio 2. "That's kind of my motivation." Well done Zoe!

WATCH BELOW: Our Mothers Day 2018 gift guide