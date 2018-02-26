Zoe Ball leaves Brighton for quiet country cottage The TV host moves away from her ex-husband, Fatboy Slim

Zoe Ball has swapped her £2.5 million Brighton beachfront home for a quaint countryside cottage. The TV and radio presenter left her ‘party pad’, which was just two doors down from her ex-husband, DJ Fatboy Slim, and moved to a picturesque cottage in the rural village of Ditchling, East Sussex. Speaking on her Radio 2 show, Zoe said "Thank you to my new neighbours. I have been inundated with cards and flowers from people, which is so lovely."

Zoe also told her radio listeners that her new home, which set her back £970,000, is situated next to the village church. "The bells are amazing," she said. "I know I have just taken up cycling, but I was thinking it would be quite good fun to be a bell-ringer." Zoe will commence a 300-mile cycle ride next week, in aid of Sport Relief. The 47-year-old posted a picture on Instagram earlier this month documenting the move. “Best moving crew. Thank you mahoussive amounts for aceness,” she wrote alongside a picture of the team outside her new abode, which features a walled courtyard and a modern interior.

Zoe Ball's friends came to help her move to her new home

Zoe’s move comes nine months after the suicide of her cameraman boyfriend Billy Yates last May. But the TV personality has found happiness again with her new beau, businessman Michael Reed, also 47. A source told The Sun that the It Takes Two host needs to move forward, adding that this would be “easier for her to do” further away from the home she shared with Norman Cook, her husband for 18 years before their split in September 2016. The couple share two children, 17-year-old son Woody and a daughter Nelly, seven. The source also noted that “her new home is less than an hour's drive away, so she will still be close by if the kids or Norman should need her at short notice".

