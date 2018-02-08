Zoe Ball set for new adventure as she moves home following Billy Yates' death The Radio 2 DJ tragically lost her boyfriend Billy Yates in May

Zoe Ball has enjoyed living in Brighton for 18 years, with her home boasting an idyllic sea view. However, the Radio 2 DJ has revealed that she is moving on. In a poignant Instagram post on Wednesday, the former Top of the Pops presenter – who sadly lost her boyfriend Billy Yates in May – revealed to her followers that she is set for a "new adventure". Zoe shared a gorgeous photograph of the sunset overlooking the sea, which she captioned: @Seaview. My home for 18 years. Tomorrow a new adventure begins #gratitude #feelings #wonkyhorizon." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, wishing the star good luck for her future. One said: "Adventures are liberating and expansive. Enjoy the ride! Sending love," while another wrote: "@zoeball I moved after my husband's suicide and got to say I was reluctant but best thing I did…new adventures await., wishing lots of love and happiness." Zoe's former Live and Kicking co-host, Heart Breakfast DJ Jamie Theakson, added: "See you at the pub."

Zoe Ball tragically lost her boyfriend Billy Yates in May 2017

The TV presenter is set to make a TV documentary about mental illness, which will air during Sports Relief in March. Zoe - who is also taking on a cycling event for the charity - spoke about the documentary while chatting to DJ Chris Evans on Radio 2, saying that Billy's untimely death had left her needing answers. She said: "I’ve got lots of questions to ask and I’m going to visit lots of projects that are giving people hope and are helping people. That’s kind of my motivation." She added that making the programme was something that she wanted to do "for him" and "for everybody else."

Zoe posted a photo of the sea view from her Brighton home

Billy tragically took his own life in May, and ever since Zoe has been campaigning on social media to help raise awareness of mental health. Last year, to mark six months since his passing in October, Zoe shared a heartfelt tribute to her late boyfriend. She shared a photo of the two smiling together, writing about how much Billy was missed and thanking everyone for their support, which has helped her "more than you could ever imagine".

