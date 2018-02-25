Zoe Ball is a proud mum as she cheers on son Woody in half marathon The BBC One presenter shares son Woody, 17, and Nelly, eight, with ex-partner Norman Cook

Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook was one of the many runners taking part in the Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday morning, and the TV presenter couldn’t have been more proud! Taking to her Instagram account following the race, Zoe shared a photo of Woody holding up his medal while standing alongside his famous dad, Norman Cook, and two friends. She wrote: "Proud mama go woo go. Smashed the Brighton Half Marathon with his dad @w00dy_c00k & @everittmatt@officialfatboyslim Ben Benson #strongsquad #ladswhorun @youngepilepsy#champions #acefaces." Fans were quick to praise the group for their efforts and for their chosen charity – Young Epilepsy. One wrote: "Great charity!" while another said: "Well done. Great day and great cause." Others were quick to notice the family resemblance between Woody and Zoe: "Wow Woody looks like you," one observed.

Zoe Ball's son Woody ran the half marathon in Brighton with his dad Norman Cook

The TV star, who is also mum to eight-year-old Nelly, has had a busy time of it late, having moved from Brighton to a country cottage in Ditchling, East Sussex, earlier in the month. Zoe told listeners on her Radio 2 show last weekend about her move, saying: "I don’t know if any of them are listening, but thank you to my new neighbours. I’ve just moved over the Downs a little bit into a lovely village and I have been inundated with cards and flowers from people, which is so lovely."

Zoe Ball is mum to children Woody and Nelly

The former Big Breakfast presenter was previously living two doors away from her ex-husband, allowing for their two children to still see both their parents regularly following their split in 2016. However, Zoe has revealed that she was wanting a "new adventure", with her move following the tragic passing of her late boyfriend Billy Yates in May. The star shared a poignant Instagram post at the beginning of February, picturing the stunning sea view from her Brighton home. She wrote: "@Seaview. My home for 18 years. Tomorrow a new adventure begins #gratitude #feelings #wonkyhorizon."