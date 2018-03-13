Celebrity birthdays March 13: Tristan Thompson, William H. Macy and Dana Delany Happy Birthday to these stars!

Tristan Thompson, William H. Macy and Dana Delany all have a big thing in common- 13 March is their birthday! To mark the occasion, we have taken a look at how these three Pisces stars are celebrating their big day, and what they’ve been up to lately.

Tristan Thompson turns 27

This is a very special birthday for basketball player Tristan Thompson. He is preparing to welcome a baby girl with reality star Khloé Kardashian, their first child together. On Saturday, the parents-to-be threw a lavish pink-themed baby shower and later that evening, they celebrated Tristan’s birthday with a private dinner party hosted by Rémy Martin at Hollywood’s Beauty and Essex restaurant. The swanky venue welcomed guests including Khloé’s sisters Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, her mum Kris Jenner, Tristan’s mum Andrea, and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. Tristan was back to work the following evening, playing against the Los Angeles Lakers.

William H. Macy turns 68

Birthday celebrations will undoubtedly be a family affair for Hollywood actor William H. Macy, who shares daughters Sofia, 17, and Georgia, 16, with his actress wife Felicity Huffman. The couple’s youngest daughter Georgia’s birthday falls the day after her dad’s, meaning double the celebrations in this household! William enjoyed success as the lead character Frank Gallagher on the U.S. version of comedy-drama Shameless. In January, William won his fourth SAG Award and revealed that he and Felicity had hosted a meeting inspired by the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment. He added, "men don’t talk enough. We talked."

Dana Delany turns 62

Desperate Housewives star Dana Delany is turning 62, and is happily single. In an interview last year, revealed that marriage isn’t on the cards. "I just never really thought about marriage," she said, adding: "The older I get, the more I love my solitude, and I don’t wanna give that up." Dana has enjoyed many career successes. After making a name for herself on American TV show China Beach, for which she won two Emmy Awards, she went on to star in Desperate Housewives, Body of Proof and has recently been cast in American drama Bull.