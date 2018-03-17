Celebrity birthdays March 17: Ruth Langsford, Rob Kardashian and John Boyega Find out what these famous faces have been up to recently

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to Ruth Langsford, Rob Kardashian and John Boyega! The stars all celebrate their special day on Saturday 17 March, which also happens to be St Patrick's Day. To mark the occasion, we're taking a look at what the celebrities are most famous for, what they've been up to in recent months, and what the future has in store for them. Starting with…

Ruth Langsford turns 58

The TV star is a core member of the ITV family. Ruth is best known for presenting Loose Women with co-stars including Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Stacey Solomon, to name a few. She also has a weekly slot on This Morning, presenting on Fridays alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes. Ruth shares a teenage son Jack with her Northern Irish husband, who she married in 2010. Last year, the mother-of-one stepped out of her comfort zone by taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. Ruth was the seventh celebrity to be eliminated from the dance show alongside her partner Anton du Beke. Ruth's most recent TV venture is co-presenting Do the Right Thing with her husband Eamonn.

Rob Kardashian turns 30

Kris Jenner's only son is turning the big 3-0 this weekend! Rob, a dad-of-one, has had a difficult relationship with his famous family. He prefers to shun the limelight and was notably absent from Kim Kardashian's wedding in 2014, but Rob appears to be on good terms with them now. The TV star, of Dancing with the Stars, Rob & Chyna and Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame, welcomed his first child in November 2016. Rob and the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, have since split.

John Boyega turns 26

The Peckham-born actor got his big break in 2015, starring as lead character Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. John received critical acclaim for his performance, and soon became a fan favourite, going on to win the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2016. He reprised his role for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, the same year that he was also cast in Detroit, Kathryn Bigelow's film about the 1967 Detroit riots, and the stage show Woyzeck. Fans will next see John in Pacific Rim: Uprising, which is out later this month.

