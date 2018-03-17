Khloé Kardashian hints at the name of her baby daughter The star has been sharing some cryptic posts on Instagram…

Khloé Kardashian has been posting some cryptic imagery on her Instagram page lately, leading her 73.9 million followers to believe that it may be a hint to what she will be calling her baby daughter! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has shared four photos of floral arrangements over the last few weeks - each featuring roses and most with no caption. Fans were quick to notice the trend, and quickly began asking if her unborn child will be named after the flower. One wrote: "I'm convinced the baby's name is going to be Pink, Flower or Rose. Either way I can dig it!"

As Khloé nears the end of her pregnancy, fans can't resist trying to find out everything they can about her first child - shared with boyfriend Tristan Thompson - so her posts have sent followers of the reality star into a frenzy. She recently let the public into her lavish Bel-Air baby shower, which also had a pink floral theme. "Had the most unbelievable baby shower," Khloé wrote on Instagram at the time, along with some photos of her posing with her sister Kourtney. "We felt so much love! So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system."

Khloé confirmed she was having a little girl in the finale of the latest series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The doctor shared the baby's gender with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, since the expectant mother was visiting San Francisco with Kim. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl," Khloé later revealed, after Kylie delivered the news. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all. I'm, like, in a state of shock."

Trying to comfort her, Kim said: "It's OK, I cried when I found out North was going to be a girl too." Shortly after the episode aired, Khloé told her Twitter followers: "God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! My hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news." She added: "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess."

