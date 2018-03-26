These Hollywood stars are likely to stand in for Ant McPartlin on Saturday Night Takeaway Declan Donnelly will continue to present the ITV series following Ant's arrest

Last week Saturday Night Takeaway were thrown into chaos following Ant McPartlin's drink-driving charge. But it has since been reported that ITV have found a solution by lining up Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Bruce Willis to join Declan Donnelly in the series finale, which will take place in Orlando on 7 April. The news comes after Dec's co-star Ant, 42, stood down from his TV commitments following his three-vehicle car crash in Richmond; it was also confirmed that he would be going back to rehab.

"Dec has got a big job on his hands fronting a live show from the States all on his own," a source told Daily Star. "Although he will have fellow show stars Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern there to assist, the producers want to add some sparkle with some big Tinseltown names. We're confident everyone will jump on board as it's such a popular family show." After much speculation, 42-year-old Dec confirmed that the last two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway - which recently drew more than nine million viewers for its 100th anniversary episode - will still go ahead as planned.

"Whilst I never thought I'd be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we've decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead," he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post, adding: "We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series. Dec x." The upcoming episode will be the first time Dec's presented it on his own.

