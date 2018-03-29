Loading the player...

11 surprising facts you didn’t know about Holly Willoughby The This Morning star has had a very interesting life!

Holly Willoughby is as much-loved for her stylish wardrobe as she is for fronting This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, but there are still many things you don’t know about the TV star. Notoriously private about her family life, Holly rarely gives interviews, but we have gone on to uncover some surprising facts about the mother-of-three. From her children's unconventional first word to her modelling for the same agency as Kate Moss as a teenager, read on to find out more about the queen of daytime TV.

Holly shared the same modelling agency as Kate Moss

Holly was scouted at The Clothes Show Live exhibition in Birmingham back in 1995, when she was just 14. The teenager was then signed up to Storm Model Management – the same agency as Kate Moss – where she appeared in magazines including Shout and Mizz. She later worked for lingerie brand Pretty Polly, at the age of 17.

Holly has been an actress

The This Morning host showcased her acting abilities alongside S Club 7 back in 2000, where she starred in the film S Club 7: Artistic Differences, playing Paul Cattermole's girlfriend Zoe. Holly's character landed herself a modelling career, resulting in Paul dumping her after realising that their lives were going in different directions.

Before she was famous...

Between TV jobs, Holly has worked as a receptionist, a runner for shopping channel Auction World TV. She then convinced a friend to help her make a showreel, before landing herself her first ever presenting job on CBBC programme XChange, where she interviewed guests including Myleene Klass and Rochelle Humes and Frankie Bridge during their days in S Club Juniors.

Holly's a godmother

Holly is godmother to her niece Lola, the daughter of her sister Kelly. The doting aunt often spends time with her family, and treated Lola to a rainbow birthday cake last year, which was made with the help of her daughter Belle.

Holly and her sister have keys to each other's homes

Holly and her sister Kelly are extremely close, so much so that they even have keys to each other's houses. They have also have written a series of books together inspired by childhood classics including Famous Five, called School for Stars.

Her sister Kelly has worked for Holly's This Morning co-stars

Holly's sister has previously worked as Eamonn Holme's PA. Discussing her organising abilities during a rare joint appearance on Loose Women, Eamonn's wife Ruth Langsford said: "Kelly basically organised our lives so we missed her hugely when she went to write books."

Holly went to private school

The down-to-earth star was educated at independent school Burgess Hill Girls - an independent, all-girls boarding school. Holly enjoyed her time there, and often talks positively about her school days on This Morning.

One of Holly's children's first words was yuck

Holly was interviewed in 2017 by Netmums, where she opened up about Peppa Pig's bad influence on her children. "George doesn't like carrots, thanks George," she joked, adding: "Why can't George eat a real carrot and not carrot cake." The star then went on to reveal that as a result of the show, one of her children's first words was "yuck".

Holly has a tendency to be messy!

The TV star appeared on Loose Women with her sister Kelly, and admitted to the panel that she wasn't the "tidiest person". "I am so sorry, I am clean but I am not tidy," she laughed. This was later apparent back in 2016 when Holly and Phil turned up to work on This Morning in the clothes they were wearing from the night before, with Holly's white dress covered in curry sauce.

Holly is not just a pretty face...

Holly doesn't just have beauty, but brains too! During her early career, the star started an Open University course where she studied psychotherapy. She told Celebs Now: "I started an open university course when I had a two-year down period in telly, so if all else fails, I'll finish that."

Holly and Stephen Mulhern go way back

Ant and Dec's right hand man Stephen Mulhern and Holly have both gone a long way since their early TV careers, which saw them co-present children's entertainment show Ministry of Mayhem in 2004, which was later changed to Holly and Stephen's Saturday Showdown.