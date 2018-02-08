Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby starts her birthday celebrations early with Phillip Schofield The This Morning team surprised her with an incredible cake

Holly Willoughby got her birthday celebrations underway two days early with a special surprise from her This Morning co-stars. The TV presenter, who turns 37 on Saturday, received an incredible rainbow cake from Phillip Schofield and the rest of the team live on air on Thursday.

Phillip later shared a video of the team tucking into the cake on Snapchat, showing Holly alongside Love Island star Kem Cetinay, MasterChef judge John Torode and other members of the This Morning team. "We're having a bit of a celebration because it's Holly's birthday on Saturday," he said, before showing John admiring the cake and asking the baker how long it took to make.

And it appears a lot of effort went into baking Holly's incredible rainbow piñata cake, which was filled with sweets and marshmallows, as it took more than 16 hours to make! But it definitely got Holly's seal of approval. "It is very beautiful," she said, admiring the multi-coloured creation.

Holly turns 37 on Saturday and will no doubt celebrate with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, Belle and Chester, before returning to work for hosting duties on Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

The TV presenter looked stylish as ever for her early birthday celebrations, wearing a figure-hugging leather skirt from Finery London, paired with a khaki polo neck jumper from French Connection, which was much-admired by her loyal legion of Instagram fans. Many of the items that Holly showcases on her Instagram account tend to sell out as soon as she features them. On Tuesday, the blonde presenter wore a pair of £69.99 high heel shoes by Spanish high-street retailer ZARA. The pretty shoes are the perfect style to wear on Valentine's Day as they features heart shapes on the toe. As soon as Holly wore them, they almost immediately sold out, with only two sizes currently remaining online.