Holly Willoughby's transformation stuns viewers in This Morning throwback The This Morning presenter reminisced on her first appearance on the show

This Morning viewers were left stunned on Thursday as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reminisced about their first days on the ITV daytime show. The presenting duo were in a nostalgic mood as they hosted the show in its current studio on London's Southbank for the final time, before it temporarily relocates for renovation work to be carried out.

Holly, now 37, joined the show in 2009 and admitted it was "one of the scariest things" she had done in her television presenting career. Aged just 28 at the time, Holly was a new mum and had recently welcomed her first child, Harry. "In September 2009, I arrived at This Morning to join in all the fun. Just as the titles started I said, 'Nah, I'm not doing it!'" Holly told viewers, adding: "I'd just had Harry then, Harry was about three months old, I think. And I just remember this was one of the scariest things in my telly career."

Holly Willoughby reminisced on her first appearance on This Morning

The popular presenter's transformation surprised viewers, with many commenting on how different she looks now. "How different is Holly. She's changed so much," one wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, Phillip also looks noticeably different to his first day on This Morning in 1998. As he watched a clip from his debut, Phillip revealed a secret about his appearance to Holly - he had dyed his hair brown. "I'll tell you something... that hair? Still dyed!" Phillip said. "I was grey underneath that." When Holly expressed her surprise, he added: "Yeah - grey when I was 16!"

Holly's transformation surprised viewers

It was an emotional last day in the riverside studios for Holly and Phillip, ahead of This Morning's temporary move to a new location in White City. The show will be filmed in the new studios as part of a five-year deal, alongside other ITV daytime shows Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, Loose Women, The Jonathan Ross Show and Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off, It Takes Two.

