Declan Donnelly hits the gym ahead of solo Saturday Night Takeaway appearance His co-host Ant McPartlin is currently in rehab

Declan Donnelly was spotted arriving home following a trip to the gym on Thursday, amid his preparations to host Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway solo for the first time over the weekend. The TV presenter was dressed down in a black hoodie, shorts and trainers for the outing, and appeared to raise a slight smile as he exited his car and made his way into his London home.

The 42-year-old has had a rollercoaster couple of weeks, following his presenting partner Ant McPartlin's drink-driving charges and subsequent admission to rehab. While last week's episode of Saturday Night Takeaway was cancelled, Dec has announced that he will present the last two episodes of their popular Saturday night show alone, and has been inundated with support after telling fans he "never thought I'd be in this position".

Dec confirmed some happier news to fans on Sunday evening - that he is expecting his first child with wife Ali Astall. "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it.D x," he wrote on Twitter.

The British TV star will return to screens on Saturday evening, and is expected to receive extra support from Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern, who are said to be stepping up their presenting duties in the last two episodes. It has also been confirmed that actor Stephen Merchant will join the show as Star Guest Announcer, while Paloma Faith will take to the stage during the End Of The Show Show segment.

The Script will feature in Singalong Live! while Stephen Mulhern's In For A Penny In For A Grand segment will take the TV star to Warrington, where he will help members of the public win cash. More lucky people will also get to win a Place On The Plane to Orlando, Florida in the series finale.

