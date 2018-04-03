Scarlett Moffatt's Florida trip thrown into jeopardy by boyfriend The star is heading to the States to help present the Saturday Night Takeaway finale

Scarlett Moffatt is set to join Declan Donnelly in Florida this week ahead of the Saturday Night Takeaway finale. But her travel plans were thrown into chaos on Monday as she revealed that her boyfriend Lee Wilkinson had left his passport at home – the night before they were due to fly. In a funny video shared on Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old tried to shame Lee into admitting his mistake. "So we fly to Florida tomorrow and what is the one thing you’ve forgotten" she can be heard saying, before focusing the camera on her boyfriend. "What have you forgot? Just tell everyone what you’ve forgot," she persists, as Lee smiles and refuses to answer. "Begins with a P, ends with a T. Passport," Scarlett quips.

Scarlett Moffatt and boyfriend Lee Wilkinson went public with their romance earlier this year

Dec has already headed over to the US ahead of Saturday's show. The 42-year-old, who is expecting his first child with wife Ali Astall, was all smiles as he left his London home on Monday as he prepared to make the the solo visit without his TV partner Ant McPartlin, who remains in rehab following his recent drink-driving charge.

Dec hosted Saturday Night Takeaway on his own for the very first time at the weekend

At the weekend, Dec presented Saturday Night Takeaway on his own for the very first time, and at the end of the show is said to have delivered an emotional speech after receiving a standing ovation from the audience. "It's been the weirdest, weirdest show," he reportedly told the crowd. "But I wanted to say a huge, huge thank you to lots of people here. Most of all I just wanted to thank you guys. That reception when I came down the stairs… I wasn't sure what was going to happen. I wasn't sure how I was going to do or how you were going to react… but you carried me all the way through the show." He added: "I couldn't have done it without you guys. Thank you. I think that's it. I've talked quite enough this evening - ;enough talking for two."

