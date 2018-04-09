Jason Donovan makes rare public appearance with his teenage children The Australian singer shares three kids with wife Angela Malloch

Jason Donovan enjoyed an evening out with his eldest children on Sunday as he stepped out for the 2018 Olivier Awards. The 49-year-old singer was accompanied to the event by Jemma, 18, and 17-year-old Zac, and proudly posed with the two teens as the trio walked the red carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall. Jason - who also shares daughter Molly, seven, with his wife Angela Malloch - was all smiles during the rare family appearance, and looked smart in a black tuxedo, teamed with a bowtie and patents shoes. Daughter Jemma was chic and stylish in a full-sleeved fitted black dress, which she paired with nude heels, a matching clutch, drop earrings and a silver cross pendant. Aspiring photographer Zac, meanwhile, opted for a dapper blue tuxedo with a patterned bowtie.

Jason Donovan attended the 2018 Olivier Awards with children Jemma and Zac

During the prestigious awards show, Jason took to the stage to perform Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat – a production which he starred in for a number of years in the 90s. He recently revealed to The Sunday Post that his children are fans of his music, but confessed that Jemma and Zac "view me as 'that 80s' dude'", adding: "Although they sometimes come to gigs, it's usually me going to them for what to listen to. But Molly loves watching me perform Too Many Broken Hearts and really enjoys dancing to that at the end of a gig."

Jason pictured with wife Angela Malloch and children Jemma and Zac in 2011

Jason and his wife Angela have been together since 1998, and were married in a romantic ceremony in Bali in 2008. They welcomed their third child together, Molly, in March 2011. Jason – who has battled drug addiction in the past – has previously admitted that he hopes his children learn from his mistakes. "My kids are very aware of what I've done in my life, or rather what I shouldn't have done," he said. "You can only lead by example, I educate my children to hopefully make the right choices. If they don't I will support them along the way. I just hope that what they've seen through me, they can learn to take the good bits and hopefully looks back at the bad bits. No life is perfect."

