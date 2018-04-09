Rod Stewart pictured with all four of his sons, aged 7 to 37! The singer is a father to eight children in total

Rod Stewart couldn't have looked any prouder as he posed for a photograph with all four of his sons at the weekend. The British singer, 73, has been spending time with his boys during his tour of Canada this month. And on Saturday his wife Penny Lancaster treated fans to a sweet family snapshot, showing the quintet all together. "Boys all together #brotherhood," she captioned the Instagram image. The picture shows Rod with his two youngest children, Alastair, 12, and seven-year-old Aiden, along with 23-year-old Liam, and 37-year-old Sean. Liam is Rod's youngest child with second wife Rachel Hunter, while Sean's mum is the star's first wife, Alana Hamilton Stewart. Penny also shared photos of the brothers all together on the ski slopes, and "tree hugging" at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in Vancouver.

Rod is a father to eight children in total. He was married to Alana from 1979 until 1984, and together they share Kimberly Stewart, 38, and Sean. In 1987, he welcomed daughter Ruby Stewart, 30, with model Kelly Emberg, and he also shares two children with second wife Rachel; Renee, 25, born in June 1992, and Liam, born September 1994. Rod and Penny started dating in 1999 and were married in June 2007 in Portofino, They welcomed Alastair in November 2005 followed by Aiden in February 2011. He is also a father to daughter Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1963 and placed up for adoption; the pair have since reconciled.

Speaking about his children during an appearance on Lorraine in 2016, Rod remarked: "I've got eight children and I think I'm appreciating it more now in old age than I ever did before. I really cherish those moments... I've got a hockey player, I've got a musician, I've got a ballet dancer, a jazz dancer – they are all pursuing wonderful careers in the arts. Extremely proud of them."

