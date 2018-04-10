Jamie Oliver's grown-up daughter Daisy is told 'have a brilliant night' as teen celebrates birthday Daisy is the second oldest of Jamie and Jools' five children

A big happy birthday to Jools and Jamie Oliver's daughter Daisy, who turned 15 on Tuesday! It sounds as if the teenager is making her special day one to remember too, with doting mum Jools telling her to "have a brilliant night" in a sweet Instagram tribute. Taking to the popular photo sharing site, the mum-of-five shared a gorgeous photo of Daisy blowing out the candles on her cake in the family's north London home. "Happy birthday gorgeous girl now you are 15. We love you so much have a brilliant night," Jools wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Daisy is pictured wearing a handmade birthday crown complete with daisys, the number 15, and her name spelt in glitter. The personalised gifts are a tradition Jools started when her oldest daughter, Poppy, was three years old. In her blog for Gurgle in 2012, the Little Bird designer said of her children: "I make them their birthday crowns – it's a little thing I started when Poppy was 3 – it's nothing too special, made of coloured card and decorated with glitter, feathers, little jewels, pipe cleaners and ribbons – very Blue Peter! But they love them, as each one is different."

The crowns are special to all of Jools' children, with the former model adding: "They have kept them all lined up on their shelves in their bedroom. Each year I try and better the last as I am genuinely rubbish at art. This is no mean feat, I still marvel at how I managed to get my butterfly to stay on the top on Daisy’s crown last year, it’s nothing short of a miracle!!"

Spring is certainly a busy month for birthdays in the Oliver household, and Jools also revealed that her daughters – who were all born in March and April - have had many joint birthday parties in the past. Poppy celebrated her 16th birthday on 18 March, while little Petal turned nine on 3 April. Jools and Jamie also share sons Buddy, seven, born in September, and River, one, who will turn two in August. "I always have a lump in my throat when we all sing happy birthday and I present them with the cake – such a poignant reminder of time passing," Jools added.