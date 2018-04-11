Khloe Kardashian maintains silence amid boyfriend's cheating scandal The reality star is due to welcome her first baby any day now

Khloe Kardashian is yet to respond to allegations that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been unfaithful. The reality star, who is due to welcome the couple's first baby any day now, has chosen to maintain her social media silence after Tristan was videotaped allegedly getting close to a woman in New York City on Saturday night. In photos and footage published by the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old NBA star can been seen speaking with – and seemingly kissing – a brunette at the PH-D Lounge in Manhattan. TMZ and The Shade Room subsequently released a video purportedly showing Tristan and the same woman entering his hotel at 5am.

Khloe Kardashian is due to welcome her first child with Tristan Thompson any day now

The reports come just one day after pregnant Khloe shared an Instagram photo showing her and Tristan kissing as he held her baby bump. Alongside the image, she wrote: "We are ready whenever you are little mama."

Khloe, 33, confirmed the news of her pregnancy in December. This will be her first baby; Tristan is already a father to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. "My greatest dream realised," Khloe wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a bump picture. "We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

Khloe shared this Instagram photo hours before news of the cheating scandal broke

She continued: "I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

