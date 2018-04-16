John Cena and Nikki Bella announce shock split - three weeks before wedding The WWE stars were due to marry on 5 May

John Cena and Nikki Bella have announced their split. The WWE stars got engaged in April 2017, and were due to get married on 5 May – in less than three weeks' time. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," Nikki, 34, said in a statement on Twitter. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives." Her former partner followed the announcement by sharing a Walt Whitman quote on Instagram, which read "We were together. I forget the rest." John, 40, and Nikki are two of WWE's biggest names, and have also appeared in their own reality show, Total Bellas. John popped the question in front of thousands of supporters at last year's Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando.

Their split has come as a shock to fans, especially given that the couple were pictured together just a few days ago. The US wrestler hinted at relationship troubles on Saturday, in a cryptic message on his Twitter account. "Life is funny sometimes," he wrote. "One minute it's kissing and hugging on you, the next it's kicking ya square in the nugget bag. Moments make the journey and the powerful play goes on." Just two days later, he posted a message about forgiveness, writing: "We all have good and bad days. No one is perfect, but if you happen to do something to make someone feel bad, TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY for your actions, APOLOGISE and ASK FORGIVENESS."

John, who has also carved out a successful career as an actor, recently spoke to Us Weekly about the problems the couple have faced due to their work commitments. "Don't ever think that love is easy," he said. "Love is beautiful, but we've had to come to the realisation after being together for five years that love is not easy. We work every day on ours. We have our problems, just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren't. But we work every day on us."

He added: "Anytime I get upset I always just realise that I can't live without her and that I love her and that's why I cave in on a lot of stuff. Sometime we don't see each other for months at a time, but when we do each other, it's our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what's making this work."