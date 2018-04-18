Lorraine Kelly makes rare appearance with lookalike daughter Rosie Rosie has been living in Singapore, but was reunited with her mum in London

Lorraine Kelly, 54, and her daughter Rosie, 23, stepped out in the capital on Tuesday night to attend An Evening with Chickenshed on Tuesday night. The mother-daughter duo were joined by a host of famous faces, including Sarah Ferguson, Michelle Collins and David Walliams – who along with Professor Johathan Shalit OBE, hosted the event to support the charity, which works at changing lives through theatre. Lorraine looked stylish dressed in a black jumpsuit, which she teamed with a gold clutch and metallic heels. Rosie also looked the part wearing a floral dress and red sandals.

Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie enjoyed a night out together in London

This would have been an extra special night for Lorraine and Rosie, who are used to spending months from each other, with Lorraine busy working in London, and Rosie working abroad in Singapore. Lorraine was reduced to tears last month after receiving a surprise message from her daughter via a video message on TV. Rosie treated her mum to a special Mother's Day message, telling her: "Happy Mother’s Day Mum, sending you lots of love from Laos. I hope Angus gives you lots of cuddles."

She then blew a kiss to the camera, as Lorraine told fashion guru Mark Heyes – who had encouraged Rosie to send the message: "How did you get her to do that? That's so nice! I've gone completely. Just seeing [Rosie's] wee face that was so nice because I miss her!" The doting mum later thanked Mark for arranging the surprise, explaining on Twitter: "Rosie lives and works in Singapore and although we talk all the time – I miss her! Was such a lovely surprise."

Rosie surprised her mum with a video message from Singapore for Mother's Day

Rosie is Lorraine's only child, who she shares with cameraman husband Steve Smith. The couple have been married since 1992 and manage to maintain a long-distance relationship, with Lorraine splitting her time between London and the family home in Dundee.

Rosie has previously talked about what it's like to have a famous mum. In a feature for Daily Mail's Weekend magazine in 2014, the journalism graduate. "There was never a sudden moment when I realised my mother was not like other mothers. I do remember when I was very young and we were out shopping being baffled that people were asking her for her autograph. I'd say, 'Why are you scribbling your name on bits of paper for people?' It all seemed very strange," she wrote. Rosie added that because Lorraine has been famous since she was born, she doesn't know any different. "Of course it has its ups and downs but she's always been just mum to me."