Supermarket Sweep's Dale Winton dies aged 62 The star's agent confirmed the sad news

Popular TV presenter Dale Winton has died aged 62. The star's agent, Jan Kennedy, confirmed the sad news on Wednesday night, revealing that the Dale's Supermarket Sweep star had passed away earlier in the day. "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today," she said. "While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

The news has come as a shock to fans and celebrity friends of the game show presenter, who were quick to pay tribute to him on social media. Presenter Davina McCall was one of the first to react, tweeting: "I am so so so sad to hear about Dale Winton, a lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty! RIP." While former boxing champion Frank Bruno said: "Very sad to hear that Dale Winton has passed away, to to young, my thoughts are with his family."

Comedian Jack Whitehall wrote: "Desperately sad news about Dale Winton. A really funny and kind person gone too soon, RIP." Ex-Dragon's Den star Duncan Bannatyne said: "RIP the great entertainer Dale Winton. So young at 62."

Dale was born in 1955 in Marylebone, London, the son of a Jewish furniture salesman and a mother who was an actress. His dad sadly passed away when he was just 13 years old and his mother died after taking an overdose just days before his 21st birthday. In June 2016 he revealed during an appearance on Loose Women that he had been suffering from depression following a difficult relationship breakup.

"I should have taken myself off the TV but I didn’t. Listen, there are worse things in the world - but I had depression and I didn’t realise," he explained. "I always thought, 'get over yourself'. But my mum died of it. It exists and anybody out there who has had it knows it exists," he added.

The presenter was best known for hosting ITV game show Supermarket Sweep from 1993 to 2000. He also presented the National Lottery game show In It To Win It and the BBC series Hole In The Wall.