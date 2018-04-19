Has Sam Faiers proposed to longterm boyfriend Paul Knightley? Fans are convinced the Mummy Diaries star has popped the question

Is Sam Faiers engaged? Fans are convinced that the Mummy Diaries star has proposed to her longterm boyfriend Paul Knightley after watching a trailer for the season three finale on Wednesday night. In the teaser for the episode, the mother-of-two could be seen holding up a sign which reads 'Will you…' – prompting speculation amongst viewers that she has popped the question. "I can't wait until next week to see if @SamanthaFaiers proposed to Paul?!?! Biggest shock! I wasn’t expecting that #MummyDiaries," one fan tweeted. Another wrote: "OMG @SamanthaFaiers is gonna pop the question. Bet big Paul is sweating! Well done Sam!! #mummydiaries."

Sam Faiers appeared to propose in a trailer for the Mummy Diaries season three finale

Sam, Paul and their two children, Paul and Rosie, were enjoying a family holiday in Dubai when she appeared to pop the question whilst scuba diving in a giant fish tank at Atlantis, The Palm. The scene also showed a nervous-looking Paul watching through the glass, and exclaiming: "What's she doing?!"

The couple have been together since 2014, and while Sam has insisted she is in "no rush" to walk down the aisle, she frequently jokes about Paul proposing on the reality show. The star announced her second pregnancy in July last year, sharing a photo showing off her tiny baby bump. She wrote: "Words can't describe how excited we are to meet you baby. We love you sooo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2." Sam gave birth to baby Rosie in November. She welcomed son Paul into the world in December 2015.

Sam and partner Paul Knightley share two children together, Paul and Rosie

During an appearance on This Morning, the star opened up about her decision to feature Rosie's home birth on the show. "The footage is very raw," she said. "It was actually a really nice birth, compared to my first birth which was a back-to-back labour of 26 hours, it was four hours and I wasn’t screaming or shouting. It was a nice experience." She added: "We don’t hold back. In terms of the birth, it was the biggest thing to happen to me in the series. There's nothing gruesome about it."