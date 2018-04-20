Carl Fogarty hits out at Ant McPartlin following drink driving charge: 'Grow up' The I'm A Celebrity winner didn’t hold back…

Carl Fogarty has shared his thoughts on Ant McPartlin's recent arrest for drink driving and subsequent court appearance – and he did not hold back. The 54-year-old – who won I'm A Celebrity in 2014 – made it clear that he has no sympathy for the TV presenter in an interview with the Daily Star. He said: "Grow up, sort yourself out and take responsibility. Don’t go running off to rehab every five minutes when something goes wrong. He got into a car [drunk], don't do it, it's not right. You don't need to go to rehab to be told to sort that out. You know that's wrong and you shouldn't be doing that." He added that he thought Ant needed to "man up".

Carl Fogarty won the 2014 series of I'm A Celebrity

Ant, 42, was fined £86,000 and was banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court earlier this week. As she delivered his sentence, District Judge Barnes told the Saturday Night Takeaway star: "You were a man of good character... You have lost that good character."

Immediately after the hearing, Ant emerged from court to give a brief statement. In a hushed voice, he said, "I just want to say that I'm truly sorry. Higher standards are expected of me. I expect them of myself. I let myself down. I let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry." He added: "I would like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I am just thankful that nobody was seriously hurt in this."

